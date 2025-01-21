The Canned Ingredient That Brings Rich Flavor To Any Tomato Sauce

Making homemade pasta sauce from scratch is an affair worth the effort if you're using the right ingredients. A simple marinara can make or break lasagna, spaghetti, and all your other favorite Italian dishes. And what determines the quality of your marinara is its tomato flavor. That's why we recommend splurging on San Marzano tomatoes in this case. Roma tomatoes have a refreshingly sweet and bold taste complemented by the other ingredients in the sauce, and there's one canned ingredient that will take these elements to the next level.

Adding tomato paste to your sauce will give it a more concentrated tomato flavor. A can of tomatoes and a can of tomato paste could have the same exact ingredients, but they're processed and packaged in different ways that impact the flavor. Unlike a plain can of tomatoes, tomato paste is a concentrated product (like orange juice from concentrate). The fruit has been cooked and strained from the seeds, peel, and excess water content. This process separates the actual tomato from the water inside of it, creating a more concentrated flavor.