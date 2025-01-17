Make-Ahead Roux Is The Easy Way To Quickly Thicken Soups And Sauces

When making a big batch of roux, you'll want to make the most versatile: a blonde roux. At the blonde stage, roux still has thickening power, as well as a mild, nutty flavor and serves as the basis of three of the five mother sauces — béchamel, velouté, and espagnole. After making blonde roux, let it cool to room temperature and freeze it for an hour in an ice cube tray, and transfer to a zip-top bag. Stored in the freezer in an airtight container, roux will last anywhere from six months to a year. This method will work for any stage, so if you like making a lot of gumbo, just cook the roux to the color you desire. When it comes time to make your next sauce, simply add the frozen cubes to simmering liquid until it reaches the desired consistency, and the best part is there won't be any lumps!

While white and blonde roux can easily be made with butter, it's best to use clarified butter, ghee, or vegetable oil if you take it to a darker stage, as the milk solids will burn and you'll have to start all over again. There's no saving a burnt roux. But take note that a roux made with vegetable oil will last for several weeks on your countertop, no refrigeration needed! Finally, if you don't even have time for this level of preparation, you can buy jarred roux online or in your local grocery store. Don't worry, your secret's safe with us.