Your Roux Is Giving You Greasy Mac And Cheese

Cheesy, creamy and suffused with nostalgia, mac and cheese is the very definition of comfort food. Each forkful warms the belly and soul, evoking memories of childhood, whether your mom made Kraft's blue box version or not. Home cooks all over the U.S. have their own secret recipes for what they consider the best, but if you've never made it before, there are a couple of pitfalls that can result in a greasy mac and cheese, one of which is how you make the roux.

Unless you're opting for a quick fix like a 2-ingredient mac and cheese sauce using cream cheese and shredded cheddar, most recipes start with béchamel, one of the five French mother sauces. To make béchamel, you start with a roux which is an equal parts mixture of butter and flour, and therein lies the first pitfall. If you do not have an accurate 1:1 ratio, the roux will either taste like flour or become too greasy. While it's necessary to cook the roux to its first stage, otherwise known as a white roux, cooking it too long can also be detrimental to your mac. If it becomes too dark, roux has less thickening properties, making it less absorbent and unable to efficiently combine with liquids like milk, the next ingredient in béchamel.