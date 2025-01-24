For The Perfect Gumbo You Don't Overlook This Key Component

If you're visiting New Orleans, it's well known that eating a hot, hearty Creole gumbo should be on your itinerary. There are lots of little ways in which gumbos can be different from each other, but they follow a basic formula: A gumbo is a thick stew made with a mixture of meats (usually chicken and andouille sausage, along with seafood) and vegetables. Often, you'll see it served over rice, though don't mistake gumbo for the rice-based jambalaya, a sister dish. If you're making gumbo, then its thick, heavy quality is what sets it apart from other stews. But how exactly do you give it that quality?

In order to get some advice, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Darren Chabert, the chef de cuisine at the Saint John Restaurant (@saintjohnnola on Instagram) in New Orleans, Louisiana. According to Chabert: "The roux is the backbone of the gumbo!" A roux is a cooked mixture of flour and fat which can thicken a watery, liquid-heavy dish and give it more density and weight. That may sound simple, though Chabert has a more in-depth strategy when making roux for gumbo: "I make a milk chocolate-colored roux for seafood gumbo."