Martha Stewart's Clever Ice Cube Hack That Won't Water Down Your Soda

Ice cubes have been having a moment in the spotlight as people freeze all kinds of edible flowers, fresh herbs, and fruit in their ice trays to make decorative and flavorful cubes for their drinks. They also buy the trays in different shapes and sizes, like long cylinders for their Stanley cups and water bottles, or small spheres. However, lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart has always been ahead of the curve and she shared her creative ice cube hack for soda back in 2014.

Stewart revealed that she makes ice cubes out of soda to avoid a diluted beverage. "There are many versions of Martha's Coca-Cola float," she shared in a YouTube video on her channel. "Freeze Coca-Cola in your ice cube trays. This way you can have really cold Coca-Cola and never a diluted Coca-Cola on ice because you're going to chill your Coca-Cola float with Coca-Cola ice." Stewart then demonstrated how to pour soda into an ice cube tray before it's transferred to the freezer. Be aware that soda takes longer to freeze than water does due to the presence of sugar molecules which slow down the process. Stewart then assembled her float with the frozen soda ice cubes, a little liquid soda, and a heaping spoonful of homemade whipped cream.