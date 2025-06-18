Keep Cilantro Fresh And Slime-Free For Months With A Simple Ice Cube Trick

You get a flash of creative cooking inspiration and run to the fridge to grab the ingredients. After all, you just picked up a bunch of cilantro at the store last week, so all you've got to do is pull it out, chop it up, and ... clean off the slime? The disappointment of reaching for your cilantro only to find a brown, slimy (not to mention stinky) mess is real. But don't feel bad, it's happened to many cooks before you and will surely happen to many more.

Cilantro (or coriander, depending on where you live) makes dishes smell fresh and taste delicious, but not if it's past its prime, which unfortunately happens pretty quickly. When fresh, cilantro only lasts in the fridge for a week or two, as long as it is properly stored, but if you know how to freeze your cilantro, you can keep it fresh for up to six months.

To pull off this genius hack, simply clean your fresh cilantro and toss the leaves into a blender with some olive oil. Next, blend the mixture until it forms a thick puree (you don't want to add too much oil, or your puree will be too thin, so add it a bit at a time only as needed). Once you've reached your desired texture, scoop the puree into ice cube trays and pop them in the freezer. Once frozen, you'll want to transfer them to an airtight container or zipper bag to store, so you can use them whenever you need.