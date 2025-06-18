Keep Cilantro Fresh And Slime-Free For Months With A Simple Ice Cube Trick
You get a flash of creative cooking inspiration and run to the fridge to grab the ingredients. After all, you just picked up a bunch of cilantro at the store last week, so all you've got to do is pull it out, chop it up, and ... clean off the slime? The disappointment of reaching for your cilantro only to find a brown, slimy (not to mention stinky) mess is real. But don't feel bad, it's happened to many cooks before you and will surely happen to many more.
Cilantro (or coriander, depending on where you live) makes dishes smell fresh and taste delicious, but not if it's past its prime, which unfortunately happens pretty quickly. When fresh, cilantro only lasts in the fridge for a week or two, as long as it is properly stored, but if you know how to freeze your cilantro, you can keep it fresh for up to six months.
To pull off this genius hack, simply clean your fresh cilantro and toss the leaves into a blender with some olive oil. Next, blend the mixture until it forms a thick puree (you don't want to add too much oil, or your puree will be too thin, so add it a bit at a time only as needed). Once you've reached your desired texture, scoop the puree into ice cube trays and pop them in the freezer. Once frozen, you'll want to transfer them to an airtight container or zipper bag to store, so you can use them whenever you need.
How to use frozen cilantro
Unless you're planning on using cilantro as a garnish, this freezer hack will work so well you won't be able to tell the difference between frozen cilantro and the garden-fresh stuff (just be sure to snip off the brown leaves before you freeze it so that the color looks spot on). Freezing not only helps halt the aging process but also preserves the taste of the cilantro so you can flavor your meals to suit your palate. And, like many freezer hacks that will save you time and money, you'll avoid wasting unused cilantro and you can skip the cleaning and chopping process when you cook.
When you are ready to use your frozen cilantro, just pull a cube or two out of the freezer, depending on how much of the flavor you want to add to your dish. Prep time only takes as long as you need for an ice cube to melt. Once it's defrosted you can add it to salsa or guacamole, use it to make a salad dressing or an herbaceous sauce for meats, or add it to any number of soups. You can even toss a cilantro ice cube into a pan along with some vegetables to give sautéed dishes some extra tangy flavor. This will work perfectly with the olive oil you've used to make your frozen puree.