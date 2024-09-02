Why Throwing Out Your Bacon Grease Is A Huge Mistake

It's bright and early in the morning and you've just finished a steamy session cooking up some bacon in the kitchen. A pool of the grease is still sizzling in the pan, slowly coming to a stop. What you do once it fully cools down could have the potential to either exponentially elevate your upcoming recipes, or it could deprive your future meals from the upgrade they so deserve. Whether or not you discard your bacon fat is the deciding factor between the two, and we can confidently say that to do away with it would be a huge mistake.

Advertisement

Reusing oil is no foreign concept. It's not only cost-effective and reduces food waste, but it also imparts a touch of new flavor on whatever dish you conjure up next. While that means you should be careful with recycling oil used for particularly potent ingredients, such as fish, it's not a problem when it comes to bacon. The grease left behind after frying those strips of pork can be used in a myriad of other ways in the kitchen, and it'll be sure to leave behind a deeply savory flavor while it's at it.