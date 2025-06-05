Breakfast Burritos Have Never Been Easier To Make With This Brilliant Ice Cube Tray Hack

Breakfast hacks have become a bit of an obsession for many these days. From crave-worthy overnight oats to mason jar omelets, those who don't like to waste time in the mornings are always looking for fresh ways to do prep work ahead of time so that they can eat well on a tight schedule during the week.

Ice cube tray burritos are the newest trend when it comes to breakfast on the go, and you can tailor them to have any ingredients you want. To make these burritos, you need an Instant Pot and silicon water bottle ice cube trays. Prep time is about 40 minutes, but for half an hour of that, the Instant Pot does all the work while the eggs are cooking. The most labour-intensive part of this recipe is whisking your eggs and grating your cheese. The rest is a pretty breezy endeavor with high nutritional returns when you need a solid breakfast or snack on the run.