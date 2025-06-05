Breakfast Burritos Have Never Been Easier To Make With This Brilliant Ice Cube Tray Hack
Breakfast hacks have become a bit of an obsession for many these days. From crave-worthy overnight oats to mason jar omelets, those who don't like to waste time in the mornings are always looking for fresh ways to do prep work ahead of time so that they can eat well on a tight schedule during the week.
Ice cube tray burritos are the newest trend when it comes to breakfast on the go, and you can tailor them to have any ingredients you want. To make these burritos, you need an Instant Pot and silicon water bottle ice cube trays. Prep time is about 40 minutes, but for half an hour of that, the Instant Pot does all the work while the eggs are cooking. The most labour-intensive part of this recipe is whisking your eggs and grating your cheese. The rest is a pretty breezy endeavor with high nutritional returns when you need a solid breakfast or snack on the run.
How to make ice cube tray breakfast burritos
To make your breakfast burritos, first prep whatever veggies, cheese, and meat you want to include. The meat should be cooked first before being added to the trays. Some classic combinations include bacon and cheddar, spinach and mozzarella, or diced red bell peppers and sausage, but you can get as creative as you want with your ultimate breakfast burrito recipe. Just make sure there's enough space in the trays to pour in your egg mixture afterwards. Grease the ice molds with butter or oil and then start layering ingredients into your ice cube trays.
Next, whisk up your eggs (three to four per tray) with a dash of cream, salt, and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the ingredients in your trays, and then the hard part is done. Cover your trays with aluminum foil and stack them on top of each other before gently placing them inside water in the Instant Pot. Once the eggs are cooled, wrap your stick-shaped burrito filling inside the wrap of your choice, and store in the freezer.