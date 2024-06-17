Broth Vs Stock: When To Use Each In Your Cooking

Perhaps the key difference between broth and stock is that broth can be enjoyed as a standalone soup. As good as it is on its own, it's also perfect for lighter dishes where you want a clear, delicate foundation. You can use broth as a base for soups, like chicken noodle or vegetable soup, or use it to cook other dishes like mashed potatoes. You can make practically anything into a stock. For example, to make lohikeitto, a soup from Finland, you make a stock using salmon.

Making broth at home is a shorter process than making stock, but it still requires some patience. Start by simmering meat and aromatics like garlic, celery, and onions in a large pot. From here, how you season it depends on what you're planning to do with it. If you're using it as a base for something else, just add some salt and pepper. Or, if you want to enjoy it by itself, play around with different herbs and spices to nail your perfect broth recipe. After about 90 minutes, you'll want to scoop out any impurities before sitting down to enjoy.

In your cooking liquid journey you may have heard of bouillon. Bouillon cubes are condensed blocks of powder that contain salt, sugar, protein, and various meat extracts like chicken, beef, and shrimp. These pungent little cubes are a quick way to get a broth going, or to give an already-existing broth a bit more flavor.

