Freeze Your Fresh Herbs In An Ice Cube Tray For Ultimate Freshness

Ice cube trays provide the perfect molds for making herb cubes you can use throughout the year. And there's no end to the kinds of trays to choose from. Silicone-bottomed ice cube trays make it easy to remove a single cube at a time and oversize ice cube trays provide larger servings. You can also find trays that provide smaller servings, such as heart-shaped ice cube trays and honeycomb ice cube trays, which can also add a whimsical element.

The most straightforward way to freeze herb ice cubes is using water. This method works best for herbs with a lighter structure, like basil and cilantro. Fill each space in your tray about halfway with chopped herbs. Drizzle in just enough water to submerge the herbs as much as possible and freeze overnight. The next day, you can cover the cubes with another layer of water if necessary and freeze again. Store the cubes in an airtight container. You can cook with water cubes, but they're also fun for garnishing drinks.

Another way to preserve fresh herbs is to freeze them in oil, making convenient aromatic cubes for soups and sauces. Woody herbs with strong structure and smell, like rosemary and oregano freeze very well in oil, infusing the cube with flavor. Freezing herbs in oil is very similar to freezing in water; pack your chopped herbs into an ice cube tray, filling each section about halfway. Cover the herbs with flavorless oil, like light olive oil or canola oil — your herbal oil cube serves as a base for cooking, so choose an oil you typically use for that.