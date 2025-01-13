How Long Can You Freeze Chicken Broth For?

We've all been there. A leftover roast chicken carcass becomes a delicious homemade chicken stock — but then what? You make a lemony chicken noodle soup but you have broth left over, or you planned to make soup but then plans changed. A lot of time went into making that chicken broth, so you don't want it to go to waste. But how reliable is chicken broth in the freezer? The good news is that chicken broth freezes exceptionally well. It's a great way to avoid potential food waste and it also serves as the base for a future easy meal when you don't want to put in too much effort.

According to the USDA, chicken stock is fine in the refrigerator for three to four days. However, if you plan to hold onto it for longer than that, then you'll want to transfer it: Chicken stock will keep in the freezer for two to three months. It is worth noting that, while the USDA's recommendation for the refrigerator is related to safety, for the freezer, it's all about quality. The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service points out that "freezing keeps food safe almost indefinitely." While the taste and nutritional quality of the stock might degrade if kept longer than the suggested two to three months, it should still be safe to consume — and act as a potential soup base in a pinch.