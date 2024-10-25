The Ice Cube Tray Trick For Better-Tasting Dirty Martinis

Olive brine ice cubes are easy to put together at a moment's notice. Grab a jar of olives, place one in each compartment of an ice tray, fill with olive juice, and freeze. However, there are a few tips worth keeping in mind to get the most out of this flavor-forward dirty martini hack.

To prevent any unwanted flavors in your dirty martini, avoid olives brined with additional ingredients like peppers and onions. Select firm olives that will hold their shape during freezing to prevent shreds of shapeless, soggy olive from cropping up in your drink while you're slow-sipping a dirty martini. Freeze the same olive brine that you mix into your drink for seamless flavor integration.

Use a silicone ice tray for easier extraction. Hard, plastic ice trays require a little extra elbow grease, and it's not uncommon for them to come out with force, fracturing the ice and damaging its aesthetic appeal. For (ironically) clean dirty martini sipping, always use a fresh ice tray that's free of dust and freezer debris.

Whether you prefer a dirty martini with gin or one fashioned with vodka, olive brine ice ensures that you get the most flavor out of every sip. Trust us, your tastebuds and party guests will thank you.