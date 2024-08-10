Canned Vs Tubed Tomato Paste: Does It Make A Difference?

Tomatoes are a wondrous fruit. Their bright color is eye-catching when sliced raw, and retains vibrancy even when processed. It's an ingredient that readily transforms into many delicious foodstuffs like beloved ketchup, aromatic sun-dried tomatoes, handy tomato puree, and the often underrated paste.

This ultra-flavorful condiment is made by simmering tomatoes for a prolonged duration, removing skin and seeds in the process. During heating, the flavor concentrates, attaining savory notes in one bite. It's an easy-to-integrate product that enhances a large assortment of dishes — not just pasta sauce.

Whenever you're shopping for tomato paste, you might notice it's available in both canned and tube form. More or less, it's different packaging for the same substance, and either choice won't make or break a dish. However, the two do pack in a few distinctions that are worth noting. Canned tomato paste is processed differently, using citric acid rather than salt. It has a slightly less robust flavor and thicker consistency. Tubed tomato paste, on the other hand, is nearly always sourced from Italy, lending it a bit more uniformity in contrast to the can's wide-reaching nature.

