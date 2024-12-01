How To Make Gorgeous Cocktail Garnishes With Ice

Fun cocktails are more popular than ever, and everyone is searching for ways to pump up the volume on their party game. Why not give the bubbles a break and try freezing colorful and flavorful garnishes into ice cubes for custom cocktails? It's a simple idea, but one that still manages to wow. These frozen garnishes only require an ice cube tray, water, and your preferred ingredients. Et voilà, it looks like maximum effort was spent artistically creating these vibrant beauties. For those who enjoy a gorgeous cocktail (or mocktail), turning your garnishes into ice cubes gives parties an extra touch of style.

While they are indeed eye-catching, garnish ice cubes are primarly functional. By freezing the garnish, your drink doesn't get as watered down as the ice melts; it becomes more flavorful. Also, you'll save a lot of time by simply placing an ice cube in each glass instead of compiling several intricate components and arranging them as guests wait for their drinks.

Of course, before you can get started, you'll want to select your ice mold. There are all kinds of unique shapes and size options, from cubes to miniature pebbles to spherical ones. You can even split the difference with something like the Morfone Silicone Ice Cube Tray, which freezes multiple shapes at once. In a pinch, you can also use a mini muffin tin to make artistic cubes.