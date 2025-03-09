14 Of Ina Garten's Favorite Foods

Fans adore Ina Garten for her emphasis on using store-bought ingredients if preferred. She does have standards, of course, and has said that she is not into using plain canned tomatoes — she thinks canned San Marzano tomatoes are acceptable because of their better flavor.

San Marzano tomatoes are elongated plum tomatoes (think of them as longer, thinner Roma tomatoes). They're prized for their flavor and for having just the right amount of acidity. When canned, these tomatoes have a Protected Designation of Origin seal from the EU, or "Denominazione di Origine Protetta" in Italian. Only two distinct varieties of tomatoes grown specifically in the Agro Sarnese-Nocerino valley can get this seal: "San Marzano 2" and "Kiros." Like other foods with this seal, the food itself can be grown outside the original area, including in the U.S., giving rise to "San Marzano-style" tomatoes. This has created confusion.

If you want to be sure you're getting the actual product, do some detective work. True San Marzano tomatoes will be canned or in glass jars, carry both a "DOP San Marzano" seal and another seal from the Consorzio di Tutela del Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino, and have a consortium number. Fake labels do exist, so once you see those seals, look at the description and the price. The tomatoes should be either whole or sliced (called filets), and never crushed, minced, or pureed. They also aren't going to be cheap.