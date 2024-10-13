The Popular Fast Food Chain That Has Some Of The Worst French Fries

It can be just as difficult to find legitimately crispy french fries from fast food restaurants as it is to make them at home. To help us all avoid another disappointing hunt for spuds, Chowhound's own Alex Springer sat down and ranked fast food french fries from best to worst. One of the worst picks in question? In-N-Out.

While this California-based chain is beloved by many people for its fresh, premium burgers, including legends like Anthony Bourdain, who considered In-N-Out a favorite fast food spot, its fries aren't so well-regarded. Springer sees the appeal of the restaurant impressing guests by julienning and frying them right in front of you. However, while this freshness and transparency might give In-N-Out points in the flair department, it actually is a pretty frowned-upon culinary technique. Frying potatoes that have been freshly cut doesn't give the spuds time to release excess moisture, which is why most fry aficionados choose to blanch their fries before they touch hot oil. Failing to do so results in soggy, texture-less potatoes, which Springer says is the biggest issue with In-N-Out's failed fries. For a better, crispier side, Springer acknowledged that many customers order their fries well-done, earning them extra time in the fryer. But this doesn't fully repair the damage done by the rushed prep process.

While Springer ranked In-N-Out's fries low on his list, fans of the chain will be glad to know it wasn't the worst batch he tried. That award goes to Dairy Queen and its truly flavorless and "forgettable" french fries.