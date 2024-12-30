Ina Garten's Favorite Hors D'oeuvres Are So Simple Yet Elegant

For her whipped feta, Ina Garten combines feta with cream cheese in a food processor and adds olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Garten dices heirloom or cherry tomatoes and marinates them for 10 minutes in a dressing of olive oil, shallots, garlic, vinegar, salt, and pepper and then sprinkles them with basil. After spreading the feta mixture on diagonal toasted slices of a baguette and heaps on the tomatoes, she finishes it all with more basil and pine nuts. Garten uses a baguette, but you can use an underrated crusty bread like ciabatta as well.

Garten loves this recipe so much she featured it on the cover of her cookbook "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof." If you can't wait until tomato season, you can try her butternut squash and ricotta bruschetta. Garten mixes roasted butternut squash with onions that have been sautéed in butter and olive oil, and given a sweet and sour taste with apple cider vinegar and maple syrup. Whichever recipe you use, Garten would likely advise you to prepare ahead. In fact, preparing ahead is one of Garten's 11 tips that will make you a better home cook.

The beloved chef also likes to set the scene with great music. So when you're finished making the crostini, try her dinner party playlist on Spotify. That, too, is simple and elegant.