Ina Garten's Favorite Breakfast Is A Microwaved Classic

Although many of Ina Garten's dishes are scratch-made masterpieces that require time, effort, and care, not all of her recipes are labor-intensive. Even the greats need a break from the kitchen grind from time to time, especially when it's early. Garten's favorite breakfast is one that even a kid can hack — microwaved oatmeal.

Garten's website features an Ask Ina page, where fans or followers can submit their cooking questions and she provides answers based on her extensive culinary knowledge. One fan asked the award-winning chef how she prepares her favorite comfort food, referencing a 2018 interview with Parade where Garten shared that oatmeal with maple syrup and butter is her go-to cozy dish. While many might expect a 10-step recipe featuring toasted oats carefully simmered in farm-sourced, whole-fat milk, Garten simply adds quick-cook oats to a bowl with water and pops them into the microwave before topping them with salt, milk, butter, and maple syrup.