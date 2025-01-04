Ina Garten's Favorite Breakfast Is A Microwaved Classic
Although many of Ina Garten's dishes are scratch-made masterpieces that require time, effort, and care, not all of her recipes are labor-intensive. Even the greats need a break from the kitchen grind from time to time, especially when it's early. Garten's favorite breakfast is one that even a kid can hack — microwaved oatmeal.
Garten's website features an Ask Ina page, where fans or followers can submit their cooking questions and she provides answers based on her extensive culinary knowledge. One fan asked the award-winning chef how she prepares her favorite comfort food, referencing a 2018 interview with Parade where Garten shared that oatmeal with maple syrup and butter is her go-to cozy dish. While many might expect a 10-step recipe featuring toasted oats carefully simmered in farm-sourced, whole-fat milk, Garten simply adds quick-cook oats to a bowl with water and pops them into the microwave before topping them with salt, milk, butter, and maple syrup.
Jazzing up Ina Garten's oatmeal with simple ingredients
Like her preference for homemade granola in the morning, Ina Garten's favorite breakfast hinges on simplicity. It being easy to make, doesn't mean you can't zhuzh it up with added fixings that are just as low-effort as they are scrumptious and satisfying.
A handful of berries or cut fruit can add a tangy, zippy freshness to the dish while tempering the richness of milk and butter. Ready-to-eat shelled nuts, such as almonds, cashews, or walnuts, pack an earthy punch that harmonizes with maple syrup and provides a substantial bite to the tender texture of cooked oatmeal. Think even more like The Barefoot Contessa and add Ina Garten's favorite chocolate brand – Lindt — to the mix. Just a few squares of a bar melting into a warm bowl of maple-kissed oats can make breakfast feel like dessert. A flurry of cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar and a drop of vanilla extract add a cozy, autumnal warmth to the dish that requires no more effort than the shake of your wrist.