The One Thing Ina Garten's Husband Jeffrey Makes In The Kitchen

To be a fan of the Barefoot Contessa, or famed Food Network star Ina Garten, is to also love her affable, ever-hungry husband. The chef and author has been cooking for her beloved spouse Jeffrey Garten for decades — over the course of 13 cookbooks, throughout the filming of almost 30 seasons of television, and for more than 50 years of marriage. While some couples divide and conquer in the kitchen, Garten has made cooking her domain and her best medium for showing love. Although Jeffrey makes several cameos on the ”Barefoot Contessa” Food Network show and throughout Garten's social media, his chief responsibility lies in enjoying (and positively reinforcing) his wife's culinary efforts.

When asked if Jeffrey ever cooks for her, Garten, as she shared on her Instagram, always has the same response: "He makes really good coffee," she quips. If you're envisioning a painstaking process of roasting single-origin coffee beans, grinding them by hand, and then slowly steeping the grounds for the perfect pour-over cup, think again. Jeffrey swans in to start their percolator up, with 8 cups of water to half a cup of coffee grounds. "You press the button and you got it," he says impressively. After watching the percolator work (in time-lapse), the two sip smilingly from their mugs. "That's the best cup of coffee," Garten reports.