Ina Garten's Favorite Cheeseburger Is From An Iconic Washington DC Restaurant
For many foodies, Ina Garten is a beacon of wisdom, a prophet of culinary insights (such as adding lemons to margaritas or Cognac to pound cake). And during an appearance at Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center, the Barefoot Contessa, best known for her Food Network series of the same name, shared some pretty definitive food opinions, including her favorite cheeseburger. Garten appeared at the famous D.C. venue to speak with author Ann Patchett about her new memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," which details Garten's life and careers as both a former White House employee and the owner of a now-closed food store in the Hamptons.
Over the course of the evening, per Eater, Garten discussed many topics, from her life in D.C.'s Dupont Circle to her work at the White House in the 1970s. But one subject really stuck out. During the evening's events, an audience member asked the Barefoot Contessa about one really pressing matter: Her favorite cheeseburger. And her answer was surprisingly local and recent.
"I had it this afternoon: It was in the Four Seasons. Is it called Bourbon Steak?" Garten responded. Bourbon Steak is a high-end steakhouse located in the Four Seasons in Georgetown. And it's no surprise to anyone familiar with the Georgetown restaurant that its burger should prove a favorite to the one and only Ina Garten. Bourbon Steak offers a menu replete with steakhouse classics, focusing on quality over flash. It is, like Ina Garten, an absolute standard.
One restaurant, two amazing burgers
If you want to eat like Ina Garten, you should definitely stop at the Georgetown restaurant. However, if you're hoping to replicate Garten's burger experience, you might be out of luck. This is because Bourbon Steak offers two cheeseburgers on its menu, and Garten did not specify which burger she ordered. What's more? The restaurant politely declined to divulge any details regarding Garten's burger preferences. So we'll have to do a little guesswork on our own.
Bourbon Steak's first option is the Prime Steak Burger, which includes aged white cheddar cheese, red wine shallot compote, and little gem lettuce. This burger definitely appeals to Garten's tendency towards classic dishes done well and done simply. The second burger is called the Wagyu Double Burger. This burger features Wagyu beef patties, a secret sauce (think McDonald's Big Mac sauce but high-end), American cheese, and sauteed onions. This burger plays up the contrast between the pricey Wagyu beef and the nostalgic taste of American cheese and special sauce featured on many a fast food burger.
The world may never know which burger Garten ordered. But if you're ever in the D.C. area and have the scratch for Bourbon Steak, you can try both and declare a winner for yourself.