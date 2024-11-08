Ina Garten's Favorite Cheeseburger Is From An Iconic Washington DC Restaurant

For many foodies, Ina Garten is a beacon of wisdom, a prophet of culinary insights (such as adding lemons to margaritas or Cognac to pound cake). And during an appearance at Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center, the Barefoot Contessa, best known for her Food Network series of the same name, shared some pretty definitive food opinions, including her favorite cheeseburger. Garten appeared at the famous D.C. venue to speak with author Ann Patchett about her new memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," which details Garten's life and careers as both a former White House employee and the owner of a now-closed food store in the Hamptons.

Over the course of the evening, per Eater, Garten discussed many topics, from her life in D.C.'s Dupont Circle to her work at the White House in the 1970s. But one subject really stuck out. During the evening's events, an audience member asked the Barefoot Contessa about one really pressing matter: Her favorite cheeseburger. And her answer was surprisingly local and recent.

"I had it this afternoon: It was in the Four Seasons. Is it called Bourbon Steak?" Garten responded. Bourbon Steak is a high-end steakhouse located in the Four Seasons in Georgetown. And it's no surprise to anyone familiar with the Georgetown restaurant that its burger should prove a favorite to the one and only Ina Garten. Bourbon Steak offers a menu replete with steakhouse classics, focusing on quality over flash. It is, like Ina Garten, an absolute standard.