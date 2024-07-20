The One Brand Of Chocolate Ina Garten Always Bakes With

Whether you're making a fresh batch of chocolate chunk cookies or a luxuriously light chocolate mousse fit to fill a pie, plenty of desserts call for stopping by your supermarket's chocolate aisle. But with so many different bars lined up and on display, it can be a struggle to choose the best one for baked goods. Even once you figure out what type of chocolate you're looking for, you'll need to decide which brand to buy. While you could decide based on the price or the prettiest labeling, it's a much better bet to follow in food world icon Ina Garten's footsteps.

Anyone familiar with her television series or cookbooks knows that the Barefoot Contessa takes her ingredients seriously. After all, her culinary career got its start through her gourmet food store, where she spent nearly two decades preparing and selling specialty foods before becoming a star on the screen. So, when it comes to chocolate, rest assured that she has a favorite brand for baking the most delicious desserts. In interviews and recipes, Ina Garten almost always recommends Lindt.

When speaking with Sam Sifton, the founding editor of New York Times Cooking, in 2020 at a virtual talk that celebrated the launch of her cookbook "Modern Comfort Food," she discussed her love for Lindt chocolate (via Business Insider). Garten told Sifton that even after her team did a blind taste test with eight different brands, she still selected Lindt as her favorite. Clearly, it must be good.

