The Classic French Dessert That's A Favorite Of Ina Garten's When Visiting France

In the 1995 remake of "Sabrina," actor Julia Ormond's character says, "Paris is always a good idea." And it appears that Food Network star Ina Garten couldn't agree more. During a visit to the City of Light, where she reported on food at the 2024 Summer Olympics for the "Today Show," the Barefoot Contessa shared an Instagram reel featuring profiteroles, one of the author's favorite Parisian desserts.

The Instagram reel, which garnered over 40,000 likes, focuses on delicate choux pastry puffs filled with what appears to be vanilla ice cream drizzled with dark chocolate, as Garten reacts with delight. Often simply called cream puffs in the States, profiteroles feature a delicate pastry dough of minimal ingredients (called pâte à choux) which is baked into airy puffs, and often filled with whipped cream, vanilla custard, or ice cream.