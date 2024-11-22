The Only Fast Food Chain Restaurant Ina Garten Will Eat At
Ina Garten is beloved for her wealth of culinary insight and all of her neat kitchen hacks. But even the Barefoot Contessa has a taste for American fast food. While Ina Garten's last meal would be a hot dog, according to her, she also loves the cheeseburger from the Four Seasons in Washington, D.C.
Still, for this seasoned chef, only one fast food chain regularly makes the grade. Garten always makes a point to stop by In-N-Out Burger when she's on the road. Claiming it's the only burger chain she would ever eat at, she once shared during an interview with Today, "I have to say, I don't eat fast food at all, with one exception. When we're in California doing book tours, we always have to go to In-N-Out Burger." (She also once admitted to enjoying a certain Chicken Shack sandwich from Shake Shack. But maybe that was just research for crafting her own chicken sandwich recipe.)
Ina Garten isn't the only celeb with a craving for In-N-Out
Of course, Ina Garten isn't the only celebrity in the culinary world that has given In-N-Out the stamp of approval. Of the many stars who have noshed on the restaurant's offerings, Julia Child was also a self-proclaimed fan of the fast food chain. Considering that Child is one of Garten's inspirations, it all seems to come full circle thanks to fast food burgers. As Garten told Today, "[In-N-Out is] so good and I know it was Julia Child's favorite too, so it's okay." But the A-list praise doesn't end there.
Back in 2018, Garten popped by In-N-Out with actress Jennifer Garner, where the two shared cheeseburgers and captured the moment in a photo that took Instagram by storm. But while Garten has been public about her love of the chain, her go-to In-N-Out order has yet to be revealed. Does she go classic with the cheeseburger? Could she wash it down with a chocolate shake? Or, better yet, would she treat herself to animal-style fries topped with special sauce, grilled onions, and cheese? We may never know. But this is still a fun tidbit about everyone's favorite culinary contessa.