The Only Fast Food Chain Restaurant Ina Garten Will Eat At

Ina Garten is beloved for her wealth of culinary insight and all of her neat kitchen hacks. But even the Barefoot Contessa has a taste for American fast food. While Ina Garten's last meal would be a hot dog, according to her, she also loves the cheeseburger from the Four Seasons in Washington, D.C.

Still, for this seasoned chef, only one fast food chain regularly makes the grade. Garten always makes a point to stop by In-N-Out Burger when she's on the road. Claiming it's the only burger chain she would ever eat at, she once shared during an interview with Today, "I have to say, I don't eat fast food at all, with one exception. When we're in California doing book tours, we always have to go to In-N-Out Burger." (She also once admitted to enjoying a certain Chicken Shack sandwich from Shake Shack. But maybe that was just research for crafting her own chicken sandwich recipe.)