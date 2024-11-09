One Of Ina Garten's Favorite Lunches Is An Open-Faced Masterpiece

There is no limit when it comes to toast. There's the basic butter topping, which can be served with sweet jam or a drizzle of honey. And then there's peanut butter toast, which is more filling as it contains protein. More creative toasts include avocado toast, which is delicious with feta cheese and a fried egg on top, and cottage cheese toast, which recently went viral as it serves as a perfect platform for fresh berries and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. And celebrity chef Ina Garten, whose original cookbook 'Bible' is one everyone needs, has a unique savory option that she revealed as one of her go-to picks. Ever heard of cauliflower toast?

Garten shared her love for cauliflower toast in a 2019 interview with Buzzfeed. "These decadent cauliflower toasts from 'Cook Like a Pro' are one of my all-time favorite lunches," she said. "I combine roasted cauliflower with nutty Gruyère cheese and crispy pancetta to make open-face sandwiches that are creamy, comforting, and totally over-the-top!"

The dinner party pro who loves to share hosting tips also made the dish in a 2021 episode of "Barefoot Contessa" on the Food Network. The chef started with roasted cauliflower, which she combined with room-temperature mascarpone, cheese, sliced prosciutto, and seasonings. She then spooned the mixture onto a piece of thick, country bread and broiled it for a few minutes. Before serving, she topped it with more cheese and a sprinkle of chives to create a beautiful, open-faced sandwich.