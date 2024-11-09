One Of Ina Garten's Favorite Lunches Is An Open-Faced Masterpiece
There is no limit when it comes to toast. There's the basic butter topping, which can be served with sweet jam or a drizzle of honey. And then there's peanut butter toast, which is more filling as it contains protein. More creative toasts include avocado toast, which is delicious with feta cheese and a fried egg on top, and cottage cheese toast, which recently went viral as it serves as a perfect platform for fresh berries and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. And celebrity chef Ina Garten, whose original cookbook 'Bible' is one everyone needs, has a unique savory option that she revealed as one of her go-to picks. Ever heard of cauliflower toast?
Garten shared her love for cauliflower toast in a 2019 interview with Buzzfeed. "These decadent cauliflower toasts from 'Cook Like a Pro' are one of my all-time favorite lunches," she said. "I combine roasted cauliflower with nutty Gruyère cheese and crispy pancetta to make open-face sandwiches that are creamy, comforting, and totally over-the-top!"
The dinner party pro who loves to share hosting tips also made the dish in a 2021 episode of "Barefoot Contessa" on the Food Network. The chef started with roasted cauliflower, which she combined with room-temperature mascarpone, cheese, sliced prosciutto, and seasonings. She then spooned the mixture onto a piece of thick, country bread and broiled it for a few minutes. Before serving, she topped it with more cheese and a sprinkle of chives to create a beautiful, open-faced sandwich.
How to make a great open-faced sandwich
As Ina Garten mentioned in her video recipe for her cauliflower toast, the bread is a crucial part of an open-faced sandwich. She cautioned against using basic white bread, as it would not be able to withstand the weight of her cauliflower topping. Instead, she reached for a thick cut of country bread to ensure the durability of her dish. This tip can be applied to other types of open-faced sandwiches as they tend to be packed with delicious toppings. In fact, thick bread is key to open-face sandwiches in Denmark, where the dish is from. The origin of the dish — known as smørrebrød — dates back to the 1800s, when factory workers would bring simple lunches comprised of different meats or leftovers piled on top of a dense rye bread called rugbrød.
Another key to making a satisfying open-faced sandwich is to introduce a variety of flavors and textures with the toppings. Now, that does not mean all open-faced sandwiches have to be as hearty as cauliflower toast; however, they should have multiple different components. For instance, a light open-faced sandwich can consist of a simple spread of herb cream cheese with sliced radishes on top of a slice of earthy rye bread. The cream cheese will add a delicious creamy texture while the radishes will contribute a nice crunch. Other popular combinations include mozzarella, basil, tomato, and balsamic glaze or smoked salmon, cream cheese, onion, and lemon juice.