Ina Garten's Original Cookbook 'Bible' Is One Everyone Needs In Their Kitchen

Ina Garten's "Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir" just dropped, and it is filled with fascinating insights into her life and fascinating rollercoaster of a career. However, one of the most interesting tidbits is the cookbook she called her "bible" during her early life: The New York Times Cookbook by Craig Claiborne. The tome, which was first published more than six decades ago, contains nearly 1,500 recipes and is a must-have for anyone looking to expand their horizons in the kitchen.

In her memoir, Garten states that Claiborne's cookbook was vital as she taught herself how to cook while balancing the life of a busy newlywed. She also reveals that she relied on his recipes to create dinner menus since she was so inexperienced. Out of all the recipes in "The New York Times Cookbook," Garten singles out Claiborne's chili as one that she made the most. In fact, she claims the dish was maybe too much of a hit with her husband, noting that he actually asked her to stop making it because he was powerless against it.

Garten has sung the praises of "The New York Times Cookbook" before in her 2022 book "Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," where she writes about inviting friends over almost every week to try out new recipes. Over time, the Barefoot Contessa has used the foundation of Claiborne's recipes to craft many of her own, like her super easy three-ingredient chicken dish and elevated PB&J sandwiches that are to die for.

