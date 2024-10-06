Ina Garten's Ideal Last Meal Is A Completely Unexpected Choice

As the host of Food Network's long-running "Barefoot Contessa," celebrity chef Ina Garten explored an expansive range of different foods during the show's nearly 20 year run. She's known for covering classics like chicken soup or roast beef, and some impressive desserts like her chocolate cake recipe or shortbread cookies. In between, Garten shared dinner party tips and lots of fancy hosting tricks. All of this is to say, you may not be expecting her ideal last meal to be a hot dog.

Today interviewed the chef back in 2017, and Garten was asked a rather morbid question regarding what food she'd want as a last meal, after decades of traveling across the globe and sampling different dishes. In response, Garten named her favorite restaurant in Paris, a (sadly) now defunct café called Frenchie To Go: "Okay, my last meal is gonna surprise you. It's gonna be a hot dog at Frenchie To Go in Paris. It's unbelievable. Maybe with French fries, since it's the last meal." A hot dog may seem like a simple, all-too-easy choice for a chef who's tried and made everything, but those familiar with the Paris foodie scene may recognize that name.