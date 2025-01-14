Ina Garten's Favorite Creation Is A 'Simple And Elegant' Dessert Recipe

Known as much for her warm, inviting hostess persona as her culinary prowess, iconic celebrity chef, TV host, and author Ina Garten is one of our go-to sources for classic comfort food recipes. Over her decades-long career, Garten has developed and perfected tons of recipes, ranging from her easy, three-ingredient chicken to a bevy of delicious and decadent desserts.

Rather than chase fleeting trends or gatekeep gourmet techniques, Garten has built her reputation on teaching regular home cooks how to make hearty, timeless, seriously tasty food with no fuss. This year, with the release of her 2024 memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," Garten has publicly reflected on her straightforward culinary philosophy, including the "three-flavor rule" she uses when developing recipes. It's no surprise, then, that the dish she cites as her favorite invention is the French Apple Tart she called "simple and elegant."

In an interview with TODAY, Garten said the autumnal dessert is the thing she's made the most over her career. "It's got a crisp crust and sweet apples and butter and sugar, and it's easy to make," she added. What's not to love?