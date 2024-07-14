Ina Garten Tops Her Toast With The Champagne Of Butter

At exactly 10:30 every morning, the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, sits down to fresh toast with dabs of French butter from Normandy. "It's just so delicious," Garten said about the butter on the podcast "Wiser Than Me" with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The high-quality butter Garten speaks about is Beurre de Baratte Demi-Sel, one of the most famous French butters in the world. As for the flavor she loves so much, the butter's salt content gives it the savory essence of umami in every bite. But there's more at play than just savory flavor. It also boasts a tangy nuttiness, making its taste profile quite nuanced.

These flavors come from the green grasses and rich soils of the Normandy region that nourish the cows. The French even have a special name for all of this: terroir, meaning "the history of the soil." According to La Cuisine Paris, "rich soil equals rich tasting butter." In other words, if the cows eat good, so do you.

It probably also doesn't hurt that this type of French butter has a mouthfeel that's a bit like cheese. This makes quite a difference when you spread the butter onto bread or toast. Even slightly chilled, the butter won't tear up the bread. It's just the sort of butter you hope to find at the center of a butter board, surrounded by an assortment of artisan and homemade breads.

