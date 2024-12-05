Ina Garten's Favorite Store-Bought Cookies Are A Classic

Think the Hamptons, the coastal grandma aesthetic, and breezy, casual entertaining and there's no debating it — Ina Garten is the reigning queen. Garten has achieved icon status over her decades as a chef, author, and TV personality for her elevated yet approachable style when it comes to cooking and hosting. And as for the Barefoot Contessa's favorite store-bought cookies, her go-to choice is simple, delicious, and perfectly on brand.

Garten has professed her love of Tate's Bake Shop cookies in recipes across the internet and in her 2010 cookbook, "How Easy Is That?" We see more evidence of her affinity for the brand on her own website, where she specifically calls for Tate's chocolate chip cookies to stack between layers of mascarpone whipped cream in her mocha chocolate icebox cake. Garten remains mum on her reasoning for choosing this brand specifically, but cookie lovers can assume she appreciates their trademark thin profile and buttery bite, which retains an indulgent crispness and a perfectly crunchy snap.