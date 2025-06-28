This Truffle Aioli Recipe Best Complements French Fries
Sometimes there is no better treat than a hot batch of fries straight from the fryer, sprinkled with plenty of salt and ready to dip. Ketchup might seem like the standard option, but if you are ready to branch out and elevate your fry pairing experience, then this homemade double truffle aioli recipe is for you. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her favorite version of aioli, a garlicky condiment with Mediterranean roots that's a popular accompaniment for seafood, vegetables, and plenty of fried foods. Aioli is similar to mayonnaise in texture, but there are some key differences in the flavor profiles. Both sauces are made from emulsions of oil and vinegar, with some stabilization help from egg yolks. Garlic is the ingredient that really sets the two preparations apart. Kinnaird loves adding truffle flavor to the garlic profile to bring an elegance and extra earthy intensity to her aioli.
The complex flavor of truffles pairs well with potatoes, especially when said spuds are fried. This double truffle aioli is a knockout with fries, as the creamy texture is a perfect foil for the crispiness of the potatoes. Even though both the sauce and fries are rich in taste, the contrasting textures create such a satisfying experience on your palate. Once you have learned to make this quick and easy truffle aioli, you may never reach for the ketchup bottle again!
Gather the homemade double truffle aioli ingredients
For this recipe you will want pasteurized eggs. Because the yolks will be raw, using pasteurized eggs reduces the risk of salmonella or other bacteria. Kinnaird says that adding fresh lemon juice and sherry vinegar not only gives this aioli a bright, tangy taste, but also adds important acidity that helps inhibits bacterial growth. Fresh garlic is a key flavor to classic aioli and is also a great emusifier for the sauce, along with Dijon mustard. Grapeseed oil is a neutral oil and the main fat for thickening the aioli as it is slowly whisked into the yolks. To bring the truffle element into this sauce you will need white truffle oil along with some black truffle salt. Kinnaird likes using a combination of the white and black truffles in this recipe to bring in elements of woodsy, peppery, and nutty tones that both offer.
Step 1: Place the yolks in a large bowl
Place the egg yolks in a bowl set atop a damp kitchen towel.
Step 2: Add your initial aioli ingredients
Add the garlic, vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, and truffle salt to the yolks.
Step 3: Whisk everything together
Whisk together until frothy.
Step 4: Whisk in the grapeseed and truffle oils
Combine the grapeseed oil and truffle oil in a measuring cup. Gradually stream the oil into the yolk mixture while continuously whisking.
Step 5: Keep whisking until the aioli is thick
Keep whisking until the aioli is creamy and thick, similar to that of mayonnaise's consistency.
Step 6: Transfer the aioli to a serving bowl
Transfer the aioli to a serving bowl. Cover and refrigerate if not using right away.
Step 7: Serve the aioli with fries
Serve the aioli with your favorite fries.
What to serve with homemade double truffle aioli
Homemade Double Truffle Aioli Recipe
We hope you like truffles, because this scene-stealing condiment is loaded with truffle flavor. Try it; your French fries will thank you.
Ingredients
- 2 large eggs yolks (whites discarded or set aside for another use)
- 1 large clove garlic, peeled and finely minced
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon truffle salt
- ½ cup grapeseed oil
- ¼ cup white truffle oil
Directions
- Place the egg yolks in a bowl set atop a damp kitchen towel.
- Add the garlic, vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, and truffle salt to the yolks.
- Whisk together until frothy.
- Combine the grapeseed oil and truffle oil in a measuring cup. Gradually stream the oil into the yolk mixture while continuously whisking.
- Keep whisking until the aioli is creamy and thick, similar to that of mayonnaise's consistency.
- Transfer the aioli to a serving bowl. Cover and refrigerate if not using right away.
- Serve the aioli with your favorite fries.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|196
|Total Fat
|21.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|45.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|0.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|0.1 g
|Sodium
|66.1 mg
|Protein
|0.7 g
How long will homemade aioli last?
The best part about making your own aioli is the intensity of flavor you get from freshly crushed garlic and a zesty squeeze of just-cut lemon. Unfortunately, all of this freshness can also fade quickly if your delicate aioli is not handled with care. First, check to make sure that your eggs have been pasteurized, are not expired, and do not show any signs of cracks or other indicators of spoilage. Make sure that all other ingredients are best quality, too. Don't use old garlic cloves, overly ripened lemons, or mustard that may have been hanging out in the back of your refrigerator for too long. Equally as important is using fresh, high-quality oil. Olive oils that have been infused with truffle extracts or flakes can potentially become rancid or oxidized, as can any oil that has been sitting around for too long.
Once you have crafted your aioli, Kinnaird says to only have it sitting out for the time that it is being used for serving. Otherwise, your aioli should be stored in an air-tight glass or plastic container and kept under refrigeration at all times. In this way, your aioli should stay fresh and tasty for at least 5 days. Always check your aioli for any off aromas or colors that could indicate spoilage, and discard it if in doubt!
Why is grapeseed oil used to make aioli, and can I substitute grapeseed with another oil?
Grapeseed oil is a neutral oil which, as its name implies, is extracted from the seeds of grapes. Kinnaird says that she loves using grapeseed oil both for cooking due to its high smoke point, as well as in sauces and preparations where you don't want to impart extra flavor. Neutral oils have little flavor or aroma, so they allow other ingredients to shine in a recipe rather than taking on a starring role in the finished taste. By contrast, truffle-infused olive oil is quite aggressive in flavor, and a little goes a long way. Combining the truffle oil with the grapeseed oil in this situation prevents the truffle flavor from becoming too strong.
Other neutral-flavored oils that could be used in this recipe include canola oil, avocado oil, or safflower oil. These oils are similar to grapeseed in that they have a mild flavor that won't add or take away from the truffle profile. Olive oil could also be used, but it will give a bit more of a grassy or herbaceous flavor to the sauce. Choose an olive oil that is labeled "light" in terms of taste for the most subtle flavor.