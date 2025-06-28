This Truffle Aioli Recipe Best Complements French Fries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes there is no better treat than a hot batch of fries straight from the fryer, sprinkled with plenty of salt and ready to dip. Ketchup might seem like the standard option, but if you are ready to branch out and elevate your fry pairing experience, then this homemade double truffle aioli recipe is for you. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her favorite version of aioli, a garlicky condiment with Mediterranean roots that's a popular accompaniment for seafood, vegetables, and plenty of fried foods. Aioli is similar to mayonnaise in texture, but there are some key differences in the flavor profiles. Both sauces are made from emulsions of oil and vinegar, with some stabilization help from egg yolks. Garlic is the ingredient that really sets the two preparations apart. Kinnaird loves adding truffle flavor to the garlic profile to bring an elegance and extra earthy intensity to her aioli.

The complex flavor of truffles pairs well with potatoes, especially when said spuds are fried. This double truffle aioli is a knockout with fries, as the creamy texture is a perfect foil for the crispiness of the potatoes. Even though both the sauce and fries are rich in taste, the contrasting textures create such a satisfying experience on your palate. Once you have learned to make this quick and easy truffle aioli, you may never reach for the ketchup bottle again!