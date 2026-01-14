10 Creative Ways To Use Up Leftover Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are often enjoyed as a hearty side dish, but there are countless ways to reinvent them, including options for a tasty snack or mouthwatering appetizer. One of the easiest is to shape them into leftover mashed potato balls and fry them until they're crispy. While the ball shape is popular — and means they can be easily skewered and dunked into a dipping sauce of your choosing — you could also turn them into patties, balls, or tater tot-like tubes.

This hack can work for plain mashed potatoes or flavored mashed potatoes (like roasted garlic, bacon-infused, or cheesy potatoes). You can even incorporate other ingredients into the filling of the balls — like chopped onion or meat — to give them their own unique spin. The one caveat, though, is that you want to avoid any ingredients that will make the patties too wet or cause the spuds not to stick together or hold their shape. To help with this, you'll want to add an egg to the mashed potatoes, along with some bread crumbs and seasonings. When it comes time to assembly, shape your spuds as desired before dredging them in flour, then shallow-fry them in oil until they're crispy and golden on both sides.

These tasty croquettes would be excellent dunked in gravy or served with cranberry sauce for a salty-savory twist. You could also use them as a crispy layer on your Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich.