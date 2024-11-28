12 Tips You Need When Cooking Mashed Potatoes

The first crucial step in making a successful mash is to choose the correct variety of potato, getting the perfect balance between starch content and buttery flavor. Potatoes fall into one of three categories: starchy, waxy, and all-purpose, the latter of which lies somewhere in the middle. "You definitely want to avoid waxy potatoes, which are higher in moisture and have lower starch," explains Cynthia Christensen. The low starch content of waxy potatoes means they will end up gummy rather than fluffy.

Holly Nilsson favors Yukon Gold for the perfect mash, thanks to their medium starch content and buttery flavor, and Erin Clarke agrees, pointing out that "more butter is a good thing when you're talking mashed potatoes." As they don't take on too much water as they cook, you won't have the issue of water-logged mash that other potatoes could result in.

If you don't have the favored Yukon Gold to hand, try another all-rounder, such as Kennebec, which Jack Bennett considers a good alternative. However, he recommends avoiding one variety that you might already have in your pantry — russet potatoes — as they can result in watery mash. "They take on a lot of water in the cooking process and are much better in other dishes," he explains. So, if you want to create delicious mashed potatoes, take some time at the grocery store to choose a variety that will give you buttery and fluffy results every time.