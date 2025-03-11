12 Deep Frying Mistakes You May Not Even Know You're Making

Deep frying isn't an easy cooking process for anyone. Whether you're a professional chef or a home cook, deep frying can be riddled with mistakes. This is undoubtedly one of the cooking methods that requires your full attention and utmost precision. Over the years as an executive chef and line cook, I've dealt with many unfortunate deep frying situations, and I've definitely learned a few things along the way.

Firstly, before you begin frying, you must have a good thermometer to help monitor the process. Maintaining a steady temperature is crucial in ensuring that you end up with the perfect fry. Secondly, having all your equipment laid out before you even think about turning on your stovetop is a good way to avoid any surprises. Lastly, make sure you're staying safe by wearing kitchen-appropriate clothing. When everything is finished, don't forget to let your oil cool completely before disposing of it. These are just a few things you should ingrain in your mind before you attempt the perfect fried chicken.

Yes, deep frying is definitely messy and can be quite dangerous — however, that shouldn't deter you from deep frying your potato gnocchi or from making these legitimately crispy French fries at home. By looking out for these 12 common deep frying mistakes, you will be able to do it just like a professional.