Crab Cake Egg Rolls Recipe
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Egg rolls are a beloved take-out item that never seems to lose its popularity. The crispy, blistered exteriors encase savory and juicy meat and vegetable fillings, and are perfect for plunging into glossy sweet and sour dipping sauce. The possibilities are endless for riffing on the basic egg roll formula, and these crab cake egg rolls are a delicious example of fusing together two iconic savory treats. The filling is based on traditional crab cakes, using lump crab meat, egg, Old Bay seasoning, and plenty of lemon. To this, I have added Japanese panko bread crumbs, authentic wasabi paste, and Kewpie mayo. The two cuisines come together harmoniously when the freshly-fried rolls are dipped into a creamy lemon-soy aioli.
Making these crab cake egg rolls is a fun project to do as a group; you can roll them up assembly-line style, fry them in batches, and enjoy them with your guests while they are hot. I use a small countertop fryer for this recipe, but they are also easy to prepare in a Dutch oven or other heavy, large pot that can be used for frying. These satisfying egg rolls are perfect for a party buffet, appetizer, or even a meal unto themselves.
Gather the crab cake egg rolls ingredients
The first step in making these crab cake egg rolls is to compose the lemon-soy aioli dipping sauce. My version of aioli for this recipe takes a shortcut by using Kewpie mayonnaise instead of whisking together raw egg yolks and oil to create an emulsion. To the mayo, you will add a clove of garlic, fresh lemon juice and zest, soy sauce, sesame oil, and a touch of honey to balance out the salty, tangy flavors. To make the crab cake filling, you will use a bit more of the Kewpie mayo, a large egg, wasabi paste, Old Bay seasoning, lemon zest and juice, sea salt, freshly cracked black pepper, panko breadcrumbs, and thinly sliced scallions. You will then fold in fresh lump crabmeat (or claw meat). The claw meat is a bit darker in color than the lump, but it has a nice sweetness and is typically a more economical choice, working perfectly in a mixed filling. To assemble your egg rolls, you will need large egg roll wrappers and an egg whisked with water to create an egg wash. The egg wash helps the edges of the egg rolls adhere and stay closed during frying. To fry the egg rolls, you will need a generous amount of peanut oil for a fryer or Dutch oven. To finish and serve, you will dust the crab cake egg rolls with a bit more Old Bay and serve them over a bed of shredded red cabbage with some microgreens on the side.
Step 1: Make the lemon-soy aioli
For the lemon-soy aioli, whisk together the mayonnaise, garlic, lemon juice, soy sauce, lemon zest, sesame oil, and honey until smooth.
Step 2: Cover and refrigerate the aioli
Cover the aioli and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Step 3: Start mixing the crab cake filling
For the filling, whisk together the mayonnaise, egg, wasabi paste, Old Bay, lemon zest and juice, salt, and pepper.
Step 4: Mix in the panko and scallions
Mix in the panko and scallions.
Step 5: Fold in the crabmeat
Fold in the crabmeat, taking care not to overmix.
Step 6: Chill the filling
Cover and refrigerate the filling for 30 minutes so that the panko can absorb the moisture.
Step 7: Start assembling the egg rolls
To assemble the egg rolls, lay a wrapper diamond-style on a cutting board or other clean surface.
Step 8: Add the filling
Spoon a scant ¼ cup crab filling across the lower third of the wrapper and form into a log.
Step 9: Apply the egg wash
Use a small brush or your fingers to lightly moisten the edges of the wrapper with the egg wash.
Step 10: Fold up the bottom point
Fold the bottom point up over the filling.
Step 11: Fold in the sides
Fold in the left and right points to the center.
Step 12: Roll to seal
Roll upward to seal.
Step 13: Fill and roll the remaining wrappers
Set the egg roll aside and repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.
Step 14: Heat the peanut oil
Heat the peanut oil to 350 F in a deep fryer.
Step 15: Prepare a baking sheet and rack
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and fit it with a rack.
Step 16: Fry the egg rolls in batches
Cook the egg rolls in batches of 2 or 3 (depending on the size of your fryer) for 4-5 minutes or until the wrappers are golden, blistered, and very crispy.
Step 17: Drain the egg rolls on the rack
Use the fryer basket or a slotted spoon to transfer the egg rolls to the prepared rack.
Step 18: Top with Old Bay seasoning
Sprinkle the hot egg rolls with a small amount of Old Bay.
Step 19: Serve the crab cake egg rolls with the cabbage, microgreens, and dipping sauce
Serve the egg rolls hot over the cabbage, add the microgreens on the side, and include the chilled lemon-soy aioli for dipping.
What can I serve with crab cake egg rolls?
Crab Cake Egg Rolls Recipe
These tasty crab cake egg rolls have a filling based on traditional crab cakes with fun Asian-inspired additions like panko, wasabi, and Kewpie mayo.
Ingredients
- For the lemon-soy aioli
- ½ cup Kewpie mayonnaise
- 1 small clove garlic, finely grated
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 2 teaspoons honey
- For the crab cake filling
- ¼ cup Kewpie mayonnaise
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 2 teaspoons wasabi paste
- 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
- 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- ⅓ cup panko
- 2 scallions, finely sliced
- 1 pound fresh lump crabmeat
- For assembling and frying
- 12 large egg roll wrappers
- 1 large egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water for an egg wash
- Peanut oil, for frying
- Old Bay Seasoning, for dusting
- 1 ½ cups finely shredded red cabbage
- ½ cup microgreens
Directions
- For the lemon-soy aioli, whisk together the mayonnaise, garlic, lemon juice, soy sauce, lemon zest, sesame oil, and honey until smooth.
- Cover the aioli and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- For the filling, whisk together the mayonnaise, egg, wasabi paste, Old Bay, lemon zest and juice, salt, and pepper.
- Mix in the panko and scallions.
- Fold in the crabmeat, taking care not to overmix.
- Cover and refrigerate the filling for 30 minutes so that the panko can absorb the moisture.
- To assemble the egg rolls, lay a wrapper diamond-style on a cutting board or other clean surface.
- Spoon a scant ¼ cup crab filling across the lower third of the wrapper and form into a log.
- Use a small brush or your fingers to lightly moisten the edges of the wrapper with the egg wash.
- Fold the bottom point up over the filling.
- Fold in the left and right points to the center.
- Roll upward to seal.
- Set the egg roll aside and repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.
- Heat the peanut oil to 350 F in a deep fryer.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and fit it with a rack.
- Cook the egg rolls in batches of 2 or 3 (depending on the size of your fryer) for 4-5 minutes or until the wrappers are golden, blistered, and very crispy.
- Use the fryer basket or a slotted spoon to transfer the eggr rolls to the prepared rack.
- Sprinkle the hot egg rolls with a small amount of Old Bay.
- Serve the egg rolls hot over the cabbage, add the microgreens on the side, and include the chilled lemon-soy aioli for dipping.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|444
|Total Fat
|31.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|76.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|27.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|1.6 g
|Sodium
|591.0 mg
|Protein
|12.4 g
Can these crab cake egg rolls be made in advance, and what is the best way to reheat leftovers?
If you don't have the time to make these crab cake egg rolls from start to finish in one go, or simply want to get ahead of the game, there are a couple of different ways to do this. First, you can prep and mix separate components for serving day assembly. Make the aioli up to 4 days in advance, and keep it tightly covered under refrigeration. The aioli will need a good whisking before serving. You can also make the crab cake filling 1 day in advance. Have your cabbage shredded and egg wash whisked and ready to go. This prep plan makes for an easy assembly line production, in case you want to recruit a few friends or family members.
A second way to prepare these egg rolls in advance is to assemble and take them through the frying stage, achieving a blonde golden brown exterior. Allow the egg rolls to cool completely, then wrap them in foil and freeze. The egg rolls can be kept frozen for about a month. You can then thaw under refrigeration and give them a second quick fry before serving them to get them completely golden brown and crisp. If you don't want to heat up your fryer again, try using an air fryer to finish them. Air-frying is the best method for reheating any leftover egg rolls, as well. An oven set to 350 F is an optional method to reheat and re-crisp; just place the egg rolls on a foil-lined sheet pan.
Are there substitutions I can use for panko and wasabi?
Part of the fun in creating this recipe was devising a fusion between traditional crab cake flavors and those that are often found in egg rolls. Using panko rather than regular store-bought or homemade breadcrumbs was a good way to bring in a bit of extra texture and Japanese flair. Panko is made from an airy-textured white bread, which yields a flaky, light, and neutrally-flavored crumb. Panko is often used as a crisp topping for baked dishes or a breading for deep-fried foods, but it doesn't impart a specific flavor. Using traditional breadcrumbs will work just fine in this recipe, but be intentional with choosing a bread flavor that won't overwhelm the other subtle flavors (think brioche, not rye).
Wasabi is a green paste with a sharp, sinus-clearing, mustardy flavor. If you want to replace the wasabi in this recipe, creamy horseradish is the easiest substitution. Unfortunately, much of the wasabi that we come into contact with in mainstream restaurants is made with horseradish rather than the Wasabia Japonica plant, as it's traditionally made in Japan. True wasabi is challenging to grow and produce, which makes it an expensive condiment. Inexpensive wasabi is often loaded with cornstarch, sugar, and other fillers to balance the pungency of the horseradish. True wasabi will have a subtle (not neon) green color, grittier texture, and more complex flavor. For the purposes of these egg rolls, using a good-quality creamy horseradish will give a similar bite and pungency.