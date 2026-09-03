Crab Cake Egg Rolls Recipe

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Egg rolls are a beloved take-out item that never seems to lose its popularity. The crispy, blistered exteriors encase savory and juicy meat and vegetable fillings, and are perfect for plunging into glossy sweet and sour dipping sauce. The possibilities are endless for riffing on the basic egg roll formula, and these crab cake egg rolls are a delicious example of fusing together two iconic savory treats. The filling is based on traditional crab cakes, using lump crab meat, egg, Old Bay seasoning, and plenty of lemon. To this, I have added Japanese panko bread crumbs, authentic wasabi paste, and Kewpie mayo. The two cuisines come together harmoniously when the freshly-fried rolls are dipped into a creamy lemon-soy aioli.

Making these crab cake egg rolls is a fun project to do as a group; you can roll them up assembly-line style, fry them in batches, and enjoy them with your guests while they are hot. I use a small countertop fryer for this recipe, but they are also easy to prepare in a Dutch oven or other heavy, large pot that can be used for frying. These satisfying egg rolls are perfect for a party buffet, appetizer, or even a meal unto themselves.