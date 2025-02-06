Wasabi Vs Horseradish: How They're Different From Each Other

You've just been served a roll or two of sushi at your favorite Japanese restaurant, and as always, right alongside it comes a pile of ginger and a small green mound of wasabi. Whether you choose to eat the latter ingredient or not, there's no denying wasabi has a way of capturing the senses with its eye-catching, neon green hue and stimulating scent. And while these are the traits wasabi has become widely known for, it's likely that the condiment you're being provided at restaurants is actually horseradish. The two have their similarities, but ultimately, there are a number of characteristics that distinguish wasabi and horseradish from one another.

First, it's important to understand that the key difference between real wasabi vs. fake wasabi is that the former comes from the rhizome of the Wasabia Japonica plant. This plant requires very specific conditions to grow and thrive, making it difficult to cultivate outside of Japan and therefore the reason real wasabi is so expensive. Enter imitation wasabi, the version so commonly served at eateries. It's made mostly of horseradish, a more easily accessible and less costly ingredient that shares a very similar heat to wasabi. This is on account of the two foods coming from the same family of plants and both containing allyl isothiocyanates, which are the chemical compounds that give them that pungent flavor. From there, though, there are differences in their taste and appearance.