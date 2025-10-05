Lump Crab Isn't Always The Best Choice For Seafood Dishes — Here's Why

Cooking with crab can be intimidating. We aren't talking about the imitation stuff that you might turn your nose up at if you don't know what to do with it. We're talking about the juicy lumps of tender meat that cost a pretty penny in the store. There are several types of crab meat, all with different price points. The most expensive is jumbo lump from the body of the crab nearest the head, followed by the super lump, then lump meat, which also come from the body. Claw meat, which is typically the cheapest meat, rounds out the options. While opting for the expensive stuff can be tempting, the cheaper meat can be just as sweet and delicious.

Executive chefs Wade Ueoka and Michelle Karr-Ueoka, who recently partnered with Kona Big Wave and King's Hawaiian at New York City's Taste the Aloha event to bring the flavors of Hawaii to the city, shared their expert advice on lump crab meat exclusively with Chowhound so you can make the best choice for your seafood dishes. At their Honolulu eatery, MW Restaurant, Ueoka and Karr-Ueoka create delectable dishes, such as crab cakes served with hearts of palm, corn, and a wasabi koji sauce, so it's no surprise that they know their way around crab meat.

As successful restaurateurs, it's also not surprising that they know when to save money by using something other than lump crab. "Warm crab dips, crab wontons, crab cakes, and crab dumplings are all great examples of where more affordable grades of crab work beautifully," Ueoka and Karr-Ueoka say. "In these dishes, the differences in texture aren't as noticeable, so you still get delicious flavor without the higher price tag."