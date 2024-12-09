What Separates Mayo From Aioli?

It's not unusual to scour a restaurant menu and come across a dish advertising an aioli. It's become a popular way to dress up burgers and sandwiches, but you may notice that sometimes, once the coveted aioli hits the table, it really just looks or tastes like mayonnaise. However, they're not the same. A textbook aioli requires garlic, and mayonnaise requires egg in its recipe.

People might use these terms interchangeably, as aioli and mayo can be similar in appearance. They're both emulsions, which is a term used in cooking to refer to mixing two ingredients that don't want to mix — oil and vinegar, for example. Emulsions can be permanent, like mayo, or temporary, like an oil and vinegar salad dressing that will separate. Aioli and mayo are both permanent emulsions because they have stabilizing ingredients. Egg helps bind the oil and vinegar in mayo, while garlic binds with olive oil and sometimes lemon to create an aioli. Mayo is inherently non-vegan, while a traditional aioli might only consist of oil and garlic.