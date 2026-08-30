Japanese-Style Egg Salad Sandwich Recipe

The gourmet glory that is the Japanese convenience store! Known as konbini, these 24/7 mini-marts are found on nearly every street corner in urban Japan. They are filled with perfectly packaged, mouth-watering grab-and-go selections to satisfy any craving, be it sweet or savory. Magical places, these convenience stores, and I spent a moderate sum of yen exploring their shelves.

A standout option at any konbini is the egg salad sandwiches. The standard egg salad sandwich might be one that many of us residing state-side would consider "meh," but Japan has crafted it into a well-seasoned, thoughtfully executed wonder. The construction is simple: egg salad + bread, but it is the ingredients and configuration that make it special.

The egg salad is made by whipping hard-boiled egg yolks, Kewpie mayonnaise, and cream into a silky puree. The hard-boiled egg whites are chopped and folded into the puree and seasoned with salt, pepper, and a pinch of sugar. Milk bread, a soft, pillowy white bread, is slathered in softened salted butter to enhance flavor as well as help prevent sogginess. Soft-boiled eggs are peeled and placed in the center of each sandwich for a creative presentation. Absolutely egg-cellent! I opted for a smattering of fresh chives for a fresh, spring-onion pop.