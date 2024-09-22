The Definitive Ranking Of Grocery Store Butter Brands

It's a truth universally known: Butter makes everything better. Still, not all sticks and bricks of this golden dairy product were created equal. Plus, with butter prices coming in at an all time high, it's more important than ever to make sure you're purchasing a brand that's worth the extra chunk of change.

I'm splitting up the review into two different fields, the best American-style and best European-style butter. The difference between these two categories lies in the presence of milk fat, with European butters expected to contain 82% milk fat and above, while American style butter hovers around the 80% mark. This excess milk fat in European butter changes the way it behaves and tastes, so it's unfair to compare the two. Bakers tend to use European-style (Mary Berry loves a high butterfat butter) more than cooks, but it has a place on all tables.

With that in mind, I'll be reviewing 10 different American-style butters and five select European-style butters, highlighting which brands deserve your patronage and which should be left on the shelf. Grab some toast and your favorite dull knife: The best of butter awaits. Prices may vary based on location.

