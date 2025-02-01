7-Eleven Japan Vs US: What Are The Biggest Differences?

In the U.S., most 7-Elevens are going to be tacked onto a gas station that may or may not have barred windows. A lot of the customers are college students or blue-collar workers browsing a rotation of Coca-Cola drinks and Lays chips during the dark a.m. hours. We can't forget the iconic Big Gulp, either. There's a certain Americana charm to it, and Japan has a distinct culture in this convenience store as well.

Suited business professionals stop by 7-Eleven to grab their afternoon lunch, where onigiri and melon bread might be part of the menu. Reliable WiFi and ATMs are a plus, too. It's also become something of an internet phenomenon for travelers to record their finds from a 7-Eleven store in Japan. Locals might find it confusing that foreigners are so fascinated by the stores they walk by every day, but the hype is understandable. Especially when you consider how different the snacks are inside Japanese locations.

While you can find a great variety of dried instant ramen, you can also find pre-assembled bowls with fresh noodles, vegetables, and meat. To prepare it, you simply steam it in the microwave. You can also grab similarly pre-assembled donburi (i.e. Japanese rice bowls with assorted proteins) and famous egg salad sandwiches. The sweet treats don't disappoint, either. Fluffy steamed buns, strawberry and whipped cream sandwiches (yes, with whole fresh strawberries), and daifuku (mochi with fruit puree filling) are some of the true delights you can find on the shelf.