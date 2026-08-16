The Japanese Condiment That's Blown American Mayo Out Of The Water Since 1925

Long before food lovers in America were introduced to its distinctive red-capped bottle and made it a trend in the early-to-mid aughts, Kewpie mayonnaise was already a staple in Japanese kitchens. For more than 100 years, to be more exact, as it was in 1925 that Japan's first commercially produced mayonnaise hit the shelves.

But the story has surprisingly American roots too — Kewpie's founder, Toichiro Nakashima, first encountered mayonnaise while studying in the United States and the United Kingdom in the 1910s, then returned to Japan adamant that this rich condiment he'd so enjoyed in potato salad should have a place in Japanese cooking too. Not that it was an easy transition — Kewpie had to actively teach people what to do with it, with company advertising showing the mayonnaise casually sitting on dining tables to try to present it as an everyday condiment.

But one century later and the Kewpie craze is here to stay, and it has most definitely spread beyond Japan. It's now much loved around the world for its ability to add richness to everything from grilled cheese sandwiches and sushi to dips. It's even a foolproof 60-second ramen upgrade.