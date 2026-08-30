Here Are 9 Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting Culver's
As a Wisconsin resident and firsthand witness to Culver's rapid expansion, I can't drive fifteen minutes in any direction without passing one of its blue-and-white logo marquees. With more than 1,000 locations in 26 states, Culver's has come a long way from its Sauk City, Wisconsin roots. But it hasn't lost the farm-fresh, cheese-forward, custard-licking charm that its flagship restaurant embodied in 1984.
This beloved, family-owned, Midwestern chain now shares its butter-topped burgers, hand-battered fish, and small-batch custard with the masses. And though you'd think I'd be sick of this particular brand after 30-plus years of regular patronage, the food and the experience are just so good that I still go there all the time.
A well-oiled machine with high corporate standards and strict employee procedures, Culver's prides itself on maintaining consistency across franchises. Since everything on the menu is made to order and the restaurant has some quirks, a trip to Culver's might feel a little different from your typical fast-food run. To help newbies get a handle on the system and order like a seasoned cheesehead, I drew on years of personal experience to compile this list of nine unwritten rules to know before visiting Culver's.
1. If you want ice in your root beer, ask for it
In Wisconsin, we take beer seriously. Even root beer. A classic beverage, root beer is brewed in a kettle through extraction, fermentation, and carbonation steps similar to regular beer and happens to pair well with frozen custard. Wisconsin native Craig Culver loved it growing up, and he was committed to making root beer a Culver's house specialty. He sourced local ingredients and created his perfect recipe; then, Culver stored root beer batches in barrels and served it right from the tap.
While this labor of love is part of what makes Culver's root beer different and so authentic, it's also the reason Culver's root beer is served without ice. Culver preferred drinking root beer without ice, claiming it watered down the flavor he loved, so he decided the restaurant would serve it without ice. But don't worry, Culver's doesn't force this preference on customers — and you will not be removed from the premises if you want ice in your root beer. Just ask for it when you place your order.
2. Don't throw away the kids meal bag
Peppered with corny jokes, kid-friendly games, dairyland trivia, and the cartoon antics of Scoopie the custard cone and Curdis the cheese curd (two of the cutest fast food mascots around in our opinion), a Culver's kids meal bag is more than just an entertaining package. It's also your ticket to getting free stuff.
A kids combo is not only the cheapest meal on the Culver's menu, but it also gives customers the biggest bonus: free custard. After choosing a burger, chicken, grilled cheese, or corn dog main, you'll also get a small drink choice and a side of french fries or apple sauce. The order taker may or may not ask if you'd like your free scoop of custard when you order, and they're supposed to tear off the "Free Scoop" tab on the back of the bag if you do. But in my experience, this rarely happens. And you can save it for your next visit. So don't throw away the bag before you check for tear-offs. There's also a Scoopie token on there that you can collect and turn in later for prizes.
3. Ask for ketchup when you place your order
Unless you're some kind of french fry purist, your Culver's game plan likely involves dipping those crinkle cuts and maybe the edges of that Butterburger in some good old-fashioned ketchup. Even if you've ordered a burger with "the works" — two simple words that give your Culver's burger better flavor by dressing it with ketchup, mustard, pickle, and raw onion — you might want a little extra ketchup on the side. Especially since Culver's doles out those Heinz two-way packets with one side for squeezing and another for dipping, which are particularly convenient when eating behind the wheel.
At Culver's, they put ketchup in the bag with your food instead of handing it to you at the drive-through window like many other fast-food restaurants. And the order is always delivered by a runner who comes out to the parking lot after you've pulled forward with a number on your mirror. To save you the devastation of hitting the highway with a bag of dry fries or the embarrassment of sending the runner back in to fulfill your dipping requirements, I highly suggest you ask for ketchup when you place your order.
4. You might want to jazz up that side of broccoli.
Culver's now offers steamed broccoli as an alternative to french fries, and honestly, I'm kind of here for it. Not all the time, but once in a while, broccoli makes the Culver's experience feel more like a balanced meal than a fast food whim. It's got a little protein and some fiber, and it's steamed to order, so it comes out bright green and relatively fresh. Yes, I'm well aware of the hate this particular menu item gets on the Internet, but hear me out; with a little modification, the broccoli is actually pretty good.
Again, when you place your order — not when the food runner shows up at your driver's side door — ask for butter on your broccoli or on the side. And maybe some salt-and-pepper packets. Even better, get a side of cheese sauce. It's a game changer. You can also jazz things up when you get home with a splash of soy sauce for broccoli with better flavor. Unless bland, boring broccoli is your jam, trust me on this one.
5. Mention your rewards account when you order
Whether you're new to the scene or an experienced regular, if you don't have a Culver's Delicious Rewards account, you're throwing money out the window every time you make a purchase. Implemented in 2025 to meet customer demand, this loyalty program gives Culver's visitors 10 points for every dollar spent. With freebies beginning at 500 points and premium goodies like a concrete mixer secured after 1000, you'll start earning rewards after spending $50. That's roughly two or three Culver's runs depending on your family size and custard habit. You'll also get 25% off your next purchase and free treats on your birthday and half birthday.
Sound too good to be true? It's not. But you'll need to mention your membership to the cashier. Though I assume Culver's employees are supposed to ask if you have a rewards account, in my experience at dozens of Culver's locations, they almost never do. You can redeem rewards through the app if you're ordering online, or at the register with a phone number or QR code.
6. Anyone can order a kids meal
With consumer dollars stretched thin and prices rising, many adults are turning to kids' meals for better deals. Since McDonald's first introduced the Happy Meal in the late 70s, fast-food chains and restaurants jumped on the bandwagon, drawing families in with kid-focused bargains. But at Culver's, the kids meal isn't just for kids.
While restaurant chains like Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse may check ages to ensure kids' meals are consumed only by those under 12, fast-food franchises typically don't advertise or enforce a strict kids' meal policy. In my experience, this is especially true at Culver's, which doesn't publish an official age requirement and will hand over the cartoon bag whether you're a kid or just a kid at heart. I get a Butterburger kids meal with fries, a Diet Coke, and a scoop of chocolate custard nearly once a week, and no one ever bats an eye. If smaller portion sizes meet your particular needs, go ahead and order a kids meal.
7. Your drive through instruction is not a suggestion
Most Culver's locations feature a dual ordering system with two speaker lanes that merge into one at the cashier window. This helps regulate traffic flow during peak hours when lines are long. Because of this zipper system and Culver's made-fresh-to-order food policy, the process must run like a well-oiled machine, so Culver's keeps the drive-through moving.
After paying for your food, you will receive a sticky-note number on your side-view mirror and instructions on where to wait for your order. Typically, a lane stretches up to five or six car lengths from the window, along with a bank of numbered parking spots off to one side. It's important that you listen to what the cashier tells you to do — and do it. If you're told to pull all the way up in the lane, that means all the way up. Even if there's no one behind you. And if you're told to pull into spot number three, that's where you go, even if there's no one in spots one and two. There's a method to this madness, and Culver's system works quite well when we all follow directions.
8. If you're dining in, sit down after ordering
On family road trips across the Midwest and parts of the South, Culver's is often the fast food stop we can all agree on. Clean, familiar, and consistently good, a Culver's dining room has everything we need to refresh and refuel before hitting the highway again. We agree with Chowhound's taste testers who determined that Culver's makes not only the best, but also one of the cheapest fast food burgers in the game.
If you're stopping at a Culver's for the first time, do not be intimidated by the counter lines, which can be long but generally move quickly. A common misconception is that you have to wait for your number to be called, but that's not how Culver's works. After you pay, you'll get a tray with a blue-and-white table-tent number. No need to mill about, cause congestion, or risk dumping your whole family's food on the floor — just set your tray down on a table, fill your drinks, and gather your condiments. When your food is ready, a runner will bring everything you ordered right to the table.
9. If you don't like the flavor of the day, hit another Culver's
One of the joys of visiting Culver's is its ever-changing custard menu. If you haven't had this unique treat from Culver's before and don't know the difference between custard and soft serve ice cream, you might need to reevaluate your priorities. Or at least your dessert routine. Hand-crafted and sourced exclusively from family-owned dairy farms, Culver's custard is eggier and richer than ice cream, with a smooth, thick, almost pudding-like texture. You can mix it with candy, syrup, fruit, spices, and nuts to create all kinds of unique flavors. And it's far superior to anything dribbled out of a soft serve machine, in my humble opinion.
If you've downloaded the app and entered your zip code, you can find out which flavor is featured on any given day. But did you know the custard of the day is different at every location? Since each Culver's franchise is independently owned, each location has its own daily flavor schedule. If Georgia Peach is not your thing, check out the next closest Culver's for something more up your alley. I promise it'll be worth the trip.