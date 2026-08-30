Here Are 9 Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting Culver's

As a Wisconsin resident and firsthand witness to Culver's rapid expansion, I can't drive fifteen minutes in any direction without passing one of its blue-and-white logo marquees. With more than 1,000 locations in 26 states, Culver's has come a long way from its Sauk City, Wisconsin roots. But it hasn't lost the farm-fresh, cheese-forward, custard-licking charm that its flagship restaurant embodied in 1984.

This beloved, family-owned, Midwestern chain now shares its butter-topped burgers, hand-battered fish, and small-batch custard with the masses. And though you'd think I'd be sick of this particular brand after 30-plus years of regular patronage, the food and the experience are just so good that I still go there all the time.

A well-oiled machine with high corporate standards and strict employee procedures, Culver's prides itself on maintaining consistency across franchises. Since everything on the menu is made to order and the restaurant has some quirks, a trip to Culver's might feel a little different from your typical fast-food run. To help newbies get a handle on the system and order like a seasoned cheesehead, I drew on years of personal experience to compile this list of nine unwritten rules to know before visiting Culver's.