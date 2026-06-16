Should You Sign Up For Culver's Rewards Program? What To Know About The Perks

If you love Culver's, consider signing up for its rewards program before you place your next order for the best Culver's burger. Every dollar you spend earns you points toward future freebies. Of course, the more you spend, the more free items you get, so whether you think Culver's rewards program is worth it or not may depend on how often you eat there.

When you first sign up for your account with the Culver's rewards program, you'll get a 25% off bonus you can redeem for use right away. You'll have an option of using a QR code to show the cashier to scan or applying the coupon to your rewards account.

You will earn 10 points for every dollar you spend, but the minimum amount needed to redeem for a free item is 500 points. There are three tiers of points you can redeem: 500, 750, and 1000 points. The rewards get progressively larger. For example, when you reach 500 points you can get a single scoop dish or cone; with 750 points you can get two scoops, and with 1000 points you can get a Culver's concrete mixer — its popular frozen custard with other mix-ins.

That said, if you just want a free scoop, an order receipt from Culver's is enough to get you one — no rewards program membership needed. Just fill out a survey, get a code, write it on your receipt, and bring it in for a free scoop. But if you want all the other perks (the three-tiered reward system with other freebies, like the unique half-birthday reward that lets you enjoy free custard twice a year), then Culver's rewards program is worth signing up for.