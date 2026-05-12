Does Texas Roadhouse Really Check Ages For Kids Meals?
Whether you're just not hungry enough for a full 20-ounce steak and a side, or you're simply hoping to save some money, ordering off the kids' menu at Texas Roadhouse might seem like a good option. But if you're dining without any younger children in tow, will the staff even let you? As disappointing as it may be to your inner child, they aren't supposed to. Although some smaller restaurants have proof-of-age policies for kids' menus, Texas Roadhouse has not announced one as of May 2026. That said, the Texas Roadhouse kids' menu guidelines are clear: These meals are "designed for children 12 and under."
One likely reason for this is the chain's policy regarding children ages 12 and under. In case you're unfamiliar, Texas Roadhouse has a kids-eat-free program, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. Children 12 and younger can get a kids' meal for free, as long as an adult meal is ordered with each one. Furthermore, Texas Roadhouse's rules are nothing out of the ordinary. Restaurants typically charge lower prices for kids' meals, with their losses offset by adult meals being ordered at the same table. But when a standard burger at Texas Roadhouse could cost you $13 and up, while a plate of two mini-cheeseburgers and fries costs under $8 on the kids' menu, the appeal for adult diners is clear.
There may be some ways to get around the kids' menu age limit
It can be tricky to order off kids' menus if you're above age, but it is still possible; 2025 data from Lightspeed Commerce shows that 44% of American adult diners have ordered kids' meals (via MarketWatch). Just like you may be able to get around Olive Garden's kids' menu policy if you ask your server nicely, the same could be true at Texas Roadhouse. But it really may all come down to location. As a Texas Roadhouse employee revealed in a 2025 TikTok video, adults at their store are allowed to order kids' meals. Commenters revealed varying success with ordering at other locations, including a customer who claimed their local store serves kids' meals to adults, and restricts them to adult-sized beverages.
If your local Texas Roadhouse checks ages and/or expressly prohibits anyone over age 12 from ordering a kids' meal in person, you could always try pickup or delivery. The online ordering system doesn't have any age verification in place, nor does it force you to add adult items to check out. Various Reddit and Instagram users have reported successfully getting kids' meals this way, so it's definitely a thing. That said, Texas Roadhouse is a publicly traded company overseen by shareholders, meaning the ordering system and overarching rules each location must abide by could change at any time. The lesson? Get the kids' meals while you still can.