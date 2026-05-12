Does Texas Roadhouse Really Check Ages For Kids Meals?

Whether you're just not hungry enough for a full 20-ounce steak and a side, or you're simply hoping to save some money, ordering off the kids' menu at Texas Roadhouse might seem like a good option. But if you're dining without any younger children in tow, will the staff even let you? As disappointing as it may be to your inner child, they aren't supposed to. Although some smaller restaurants have proof-of-age policies for kids' menus, Texas Roadhouse has not announced one as of May 2026. That said, the Texas Roadhouse kids' menu guidelines are clear: These meals are "designed for children 12 and under."

One likely reason for this is the chain's policy regarding children ages 12 and under. In case you're unfamiliar, Texas Roadhouse has a kids-eat-free program, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. Children 12 and younger can get a kids' meal for free, as long as an adult meal is ordered with each one. Furthermore, Texas Roadhouse's rules are nothing out of the ordinary. Restaurants typically charge lower prices for kids' meals, with their losses offset by adult meals being ordered at the same table. But when a standard burger at Texas Roadhouse could cost you $13 and up, while a plate of two mini-cheeseburgers and fries costs under $8 on the kids' menu, the appeal for adult diners is clear.