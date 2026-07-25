For Broccoli With Better Flavor, Just Add A Splash Of One Pantry Staple

Broccoli is finally getting its moment in the sun, and not a moment too soon. Long lumped in with other widely disliked veggies, such as Brussels sprouts and asparagus, recipe blogs and cookbooks have recently been bursting with creatively delicious ways to season and roast your broccoli to give it unforgettable flavor, and instructions for producing the perfect, bright green steamed florets. One of the best ways to cook it is deceptively simple: roasting your broccoli with a splash of soy sauce.

The easiest way to make these two ingredients sing together is to toss your broccoli in a drizzle of soy sauce and cooking oil, then oven-roast until the florets are crisp on the outside and tender inside. This hands-off method is best because it allows the soy sauce to become concentrated and cling to the broccoli as both ingredients become lightly caramelized. Both ingredients also develop a deeply nutty, slight sweetness that creates a bridge between soy sauce's salty umami and broccoli's strangely pleasant bitterness. You could also drizzle the soy sauce on after roasting the broccoli, but the flavors won't be nearly as developed.

While this pairing isn't exactly innovative (unless you're trying a 5-spice beef and broccoli recipe), it's undeniably delicious, and it doesn't need to be reserved for meals focused on Asian cuisine. Although soy sauce is one of the most recognizable Asian flavors out there, its sharp deliciousness, combined with the light earthiness of broccoli, is also appropriate for pairing with seared steak, roasted salmon, or even mac and cheese.