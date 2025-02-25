14 Nostalgic Facts About McDonald's Happy Meals

McDonald's officially opened in 1955 with its 15-cent burgers, but it wasn't until almost 25 years later in 1979 that the Happy Meal came along. Bob Bernstein, the man who handled advertising for McDonald's in the Midwest, came up with the idea, but kids' meals were already on the horizon for a variety of fast food chains. McDonald's wanted to be able to make ordering meals for kids easier and smoother, plus appeal to kids' sense of fun.

It catered to kids and provided a burger, fries, and treat. They were first available in Kansas City, Denver, and Phoenix, where McDonald's tested the concept. It took off, and in 1979, Happy Meals officially hit the menus nationwide. It remains one of the most affordable kids' fasts food meals out there.

Some sources point to similar meals offered at McDonald's in Guatemala as early as 1977 as the first Happy Meals. They were sold under the name, "Ronald's Menu," and had smaller burgers ideal for younger kids. They also offered small fries, small soft drink, and small sundae, plus a little toy that the owner's wife picked up at a local market. They came on a tray, rather than in the square box introduced when Happy Meals became an official part of the McDonald's menu.