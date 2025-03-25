What Makes Culver's Root Beer Different?

There are few things more beloved by Wisconsinites than the Culver's restaurant chain. Okay, a good slice of Wisconsin cheddar cheese or cut of venison sausage might come close. But when it comes to a tasty, quick meal, there is no beating Culver's (and chef Andrew Zimmern would agree). The chain, which also has locations across the nation, is known for its ButterBurgers (which reigned supreme over Shake Shack's Shackburger in our taste test), frozen custard treats such as concretes, and, of course, its signature root beer.

Ever since the first Culver's opened in 1984, the restaurant has cultivated its own identity through unique, delicious menu items. Perhaps the most iconic item on Culver's menu isn't a burger. It's the root beer, brown and bubbly (though misleadingly named), that really shines on the Culver's menu. And no, the chain doesn't use just any root beer at its locations.

According to the fast food chain's website, Craig Culver, the co-founder of Culver's, is an avid root beer lover. His enjoyment of the refreshing beverage led him to not only add root beer to the Culver's menu, but also make his own root beer recipe. And in the 40 years since Culver's first opened its doors, its root beer has remained a customer favorite, with many singing its praises over other brands. However, in recent years, there has been talk that Culver's root beer isn't all that it seems. But is that really the case? Let's dig in.