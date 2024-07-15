Custard Vs Soft Serve Ice Cream: What's The Difference?

If you've heard the term custard and been confused about whether it's the same thing as frozen custard, the answer is yes and no depending on the context. We're discussing frozen custard here, but there's also regular custard, a whole separate dessert technically that isn't frozen. Think the gelatinous basic vanilla pudding or the base of a berry trifle.

Frozen custard is the frozen version of a similar recipe — and therein lies its main difference from soft serve or other ice creams. Just as a non-frozen custard is made with eggs to achieve its jelly-like thickness, so is frozen custard, which gives it a richer, fuller mouthfeel compared to most other frozen treats made primarily with a base of only milk.

Less commonly found in mainstream markets as other frozen treats, custard has a certain old-fashioned, comforting, homespun feel to it. It just feels like taking a page out of a recipe book from generations gone by, or something homemade your grandma would make you. But lest you think just anything frozen and made with egg qualifies as a custard, there are actually quite strict guidelines set by the USDA as to what technically qualifies as a custard. A recipe must contain 1.4% egg yolk solids, and milk fat must make up at least 10% of the recipe. You can make your own and infuse it with chocolate, berries, fresh peaches, or crumbled cookies for a super decadent, dense treat.

