What's The Cheapest Meal To Order From Culver's?
Culver's, famous for its ButterBurgers (the idea for which came from buttering the bun) and custard flavors of the day, has some delicious food. But if you're trying to spend as little as possible at Culver's while still getting a complete meal, you might be staring at the menu for a while. Turns out, your best option is actually ordering from the kids' menu. You'll get a whole meal for less than any other meal on the menu. You can choose from a single ButterBurger, grilled cheese, corn dog, or chicken tenders.
While prices may vary depending on the location, the kids' meal is typically the cheapest meal option on the menu, costing several dollars less than a value basket meal off the standard menu. For example, at a Culver's location in Charlotte, North Carolina, the ButterBurger value basket meal is $11.49, while the kids' menu ButterBurger meal is only $6.39. That's nearly half as much as a regular meal, saving you $5.10, and you still get the classic Culver's experience without paying for a larger combo. The grilled cheese and corn dog meals are also just $6.39.
Another reason the kids' meals stand out is because of the extras included with the purchase. In addition to the ButterBurger, you get a choice of a side (fries or applesauce) and a drink (milk, apple juice, iced tea, a fountain drink, or water). You even get a scoop of Culver's fresh frozen custard, although if you don't want it you can get a token redeemable for a custard on a future visit. That combination makes this Culver's ordering hack the restaurant's best bargain.
How Culver's kids' meal compares to its value baskets and other cheap orders
Culver's kids' meals are the best choice if you're more concerned with price than portion size. (Just be careful when choosing your kids' meal options — some sides come with an added cost, like the steamed broccoli, cheese curds, onion rings, salad, and pretzel bites.) The chain's value baskets, its traditional combo meals, are more expensive but are built around bigger portions. For instance, if you're in the mood for chicken strips, the kids' meal is capped at just two pieces, while the standard value meal is available in four- and eight-piece options.
The value baskets are also available in more options. If your go-to order is a classic ButterBurger (or one with cheese), the kids' meal will probably suit you just fine. But if you want one of the chain's limited time ButterBurgers, the mushroom and Swiss ButterBurger, a melt, a veggie burger, fried shrimp, or a chicken, pork loin, or fish sandwich, you're better off getting a value basket for your full meal deal. Of the combos you won't find on the kids' menu, the pork loin sandwich basket is the cheapest at $9.59.
If you're just looking for a cheap snack instead of a whole meal, Culver's has a wide selection of sides. Its most popular might be the cheese curds, but those cost $4.09 for a medium, the smallest size available. The cheapest side is the applesauce, at just $2.39, although at some locations it might cost the same as a small fry, which is $2.59. You can also order a side of pickles, which are free with a purchase.