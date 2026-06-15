What's The Cheapest Meal To Order From Culver's?

Culver's, famous for its ButterBurgers (the idea for which came from buttering the bun) and custard flavors of the day, has some delicious food. But if you're trying to spend as little as possible at Culver's while still getting a complete meal, you might be staring at the menu for a while. Turns out, your best option is actually ordering from the kids' menu. You'll get a whole meal for less than any other meal on the menu. You can choose from a single ButterBurger, grilled cheese, corn dog, or chicken tenders.

While prices may vary depending on the location, the kids' meal is typically the cheapest meal option on the menu, costing several dollars less than a value basket meal off the standard menu. For example, at a Culver's location in Charlotte, North Carolina, the ButterBurger value basket meal is $11.49, while the kids' menu ButterBurger meal is only $6.39. That's nearly half as much as a regular meal, saving you $5.10, and you still get the classic Culver's experience without paying for a larger combo. The grilled cheese and corn dog meals are also just $6.39.

Another reason the kids' meals stand out is because of the extras included with the purchase. In addition to the ButterBurger, you get a choice of a side (fries or applesauce) and a drink (milk, apple juice, iced tea, a fountain drink, or water). You even get a scoop of Culver's fresh frozen custard, although if you don't want it you can get a token redeemable for a custard on a future visit. That combination makes this Culver's ordering hack the restaurant's best bargain.