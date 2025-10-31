The Kids' Meal Isn't Just For Kids Anymore: Why More Adults Are Going With This Restaurant Option

A good portion of the 3 million-plus Happy Meals that McDonald's sells in a year could be going towards feeding adults instead of the adolescent audience they were initially aimed towards. On a wider scale, adults are increasingly gravitating towards ordering off the kids' menu whenever they have the option, and a Circana finding (via The Wall Street Journal) shows an almost 30% rise in adults ordering kids' meals between 2019 and 2024. Another study by Lightspeed Commerce finds that over 40% adults have ordered from the kids' menu, and a quick search on social media — now replete with adults reviewing kids' menu items at popular chains — shows that this trend isn't slowing down any time soon.

The financial reason for the preference for the typically cheaper kids' meals is clear, and the savings can be significant. Fast food is getting expensive, with some of the most expensive fast food items, like the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe, routinely costing over $10. Happy Meals, on the other hand, are closer to the $5 mark and offer a little bit of everything. The serving size may be smaller, but the fact that many adults don't mind getting a smaller serving as long as they also pay less for it points to a broader shift in eating trends. Plus, smaller servings offer the possibility of variety on a budget — someone looking for a snack will be happy with a smaller entree, side, and drink, rather than having to splurge on full-sized versions of all three. Coming at a time when people are eating out less, adults ordering off the kids' menu is a complex phenomenon that stems from multiple factors, and is getting polarizing responses from people.